A Brit traveling the US for the World Cup has revealed how much he spent after attending a match in Los Angeles, which made him 'regretting his life choices'.

Rob Adcock landed in America for the tournament last week after saving with his pals since 2018.

"We’ve been saving $25 a month since June 2018. So at this point it feels like free money," the content creator explained to UNILAD.

As is well documented with this World Cup, tickets are extremely expensive, with some prices reaching the thousands.

Advert

Rob attended Iran vs New Zealand in Los Angeles earlier this week and paid a staggering $500 for the pleasure.

The keen traveler says his 'knees shake' when he sees the figure written down, though he described the SoFi Stadium, currently known as Los Angeles Stadium for the World Cup, as something from a 'different planet'.

Rob explained to UNILAD: "If you ever get the opportunity to see any event at the SoFi, do it. Best stadium I’ve ever been to. It’s like something from the future. As soon as you get through the gates, it’s the most impressive thing you’ve ever seen. The concourse and the areas around the seating are just huge."

Rob described the stadium as 'like something from the future' (Rob Adcock)

However, the incredible experience certainly came at a cost, as Rob provided a run-through on the pricey day out.

First of all, as you do with any away day, Rob began with a pint, which set him back an eye-watering $14.

Thankfully, unlike other venues at the World Cup where fans are forced to pay a small fortune in transport costs to the stadium, Rob was able to jump on an nostalgic American shuttle school bus from his hotel to the ground. This was free of charge.

Prior to Iran and New Zealand kicking off, Rob stopped off at 7/11 for some drinks and snacks, setting him back $12.

Food prices at the Los Angeles Stadium (Rob Adcock)

"In the ground, we had two rounds of beers at $45 a time. And a hot dog at $10. So, yeah, it’s a dear do," Rob, who works closely with Skyscanner, added to UNILAD.

In total, including entry into the ground, Rob spent a total of $581 in and around the stadium for the ultimate World Cup match day experience.

And that's excluding the $130 he spent a night to stay at Hilton LAX, though Rob said this was 'one of the only bargains of the entire trip'.

"Ultimately, it’s expensive. And I could have done loads of other things with that cash instead," Rob said.

"But I’ve been saving to do this with my friends for years and I wouldn’t change a thing. I’d do it all over again tomorrow. It was a funny night with a good mate. What more can you want?"

Rob arrived at the stadium in style (Rob Adcock)

It's set to be expensive few weeks for the Brit as he travels across the US in the hope of attending more games.

He attended England's opening match against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday (June 17), while he plans to visit New York and Houston in the coming weeks to soak up the World Cup atmosphere.

"The flights around the US were $1300," Rob revealed. "Which when I’m flying from England to LA, LA to Dallas, Houston to New York and home again, I didn’t think was too bad. I know it’s not going to be a cheap trip, so I’ve tried to save money where I can."

2026 World Cup results so far

Wednesday, 17 June

Group K: Portugal vs DR Congo, 1-1

Group L: England vs Croatia, 4-2

Group L: Ghana vs Panama, 1-0

Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia, 1-3

Tuesday, 16 June

Group I: France vs Senegal, 3-1

Group I: Iraq vs Norway, 1-4

Group J: Argentina vs Algeria, 3-0

Group J: Austria vs Jordan, 3-1

Monday, June 15

Group H: Spain vs Cabo Verde, 0-0

Group G: Belgium vs Egypt, 1-1

Group H: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, 1-1

Group G: Iran vs New Zealand, 2-2

Sunday, June 14

Group E: Germany vs Curacao, 7-1

Group F: Netherlands vs Japan, 2-2

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, 1-0

Group F: Sweden vs Tunisia, 5-1

Saturday, June 13

Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland, 1-1

Group C: Brazil vs Morocco, 1-1

Group C: Haiti vs Scotland, 0-1

Group D: Australia vs Turkey, 2-0

Friday, 12 June

Group B: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, 1-1

Group D: USA vs Paraguay, 4-1

Thursday, 11 June

Group A: Mexico vs South Africa, 2-0

Group A: South Korea vs Czech Republic, 2-1