Doctor reveals 5 cancer symptoms that are often dismissed as aging or stress
Home>News>Health

Doctor reveals 5 cancer symptoms that are often dismissed as aging or stress

People often dismiss their cancer symptoms as something else before being diagnosed

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health, Cancer

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

X

@niamhshackleton