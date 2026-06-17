Jeremy Clarkson has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and an expert has now shared five warning signs of the condition.

The former Top Gear presenter had previously taken to social media to warn fans of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime that the last episodes of the latest TV season would be a 'difficult watch'.

These episodes premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and included a segment in which Clarkson revealed to co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper that he had been diagnosed with the condition.

Clarkson, 66, told the pair that he had known that he had the health condition since May, saying that it is 'aggressive, but adding that it is nonetheless at a 'really early stage'.

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In the chat, Clarkson went on to say that he had every expectation of being 'fine', but would need to be away 'for a while' to recover.

At the end of the season, Clarkson had an operation, saying: "I won't know whether it's worked or not until November probably. The prostate, 10% of it's dead, the 10% where the cancer is."

Clarkson confirmed his diagnosis on the show (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Later in the series, Clarkson is seen in hospital revealing that 'some of the treatment has gone awry'.

He says: "I'm going to be here for a little while. I don't know what's going to happen."

He added: "We started season five with me in a hospital bed and here we are at the end of season five and I'm back in a hospital bed.

"If this is all successful, I'll see you for season six. And if it isn't, I won't. Take care, everyone."

Now, oncologist Lisly Chéry MD has spoken to UT MD Anderson about some of the symptoms of prostate cancer, including warning that the symptoms of prostate cancer can be difficult to spot, saying: “That’s why prostate cancer screening is so important.”

Here are some of the symptoms which mean that you should speak to your doctor.

The show ended with Clarkson's health problems (John Phillips/Getty Images for The Other Songs)

Difficulty with urination

Dr Chéry said that this can be due to the positioning of the urethra and the prostate.

He said: “As prostate cancer grows, it can cause that tube to collapse and make it so the bladder cannot get urine past it. Sometimes, it requires insertion of a catheter to go inside the bladder to remove the urine.”

Urinating often

If you're peeing too much then this could also be a red flag, including having to get up during the night to go to the toilet.

Poor urine flow

If you find that the stream of hour urine is becoming weaker when you go to the toilet then this could be a sign that something is wrong.

Pelvic pain

This is due to the enlarged prostate starting to push into the pelvic muscles, giving what Dr Chéry described as 'the sensation that you’re sitting on a ball'.

“As prostate cancer grows, it can start to invade the muscles in the pelvis or rectal wall,” he explained.

Seeing blood when you pee

This should be a pretty obvious health red flag, cancer or otherwise, and Dr Chéry this is a big one to watch out for, saying it's a 'do not pass go' moment.

“Even if there is no pain or it only happens one time, get evaluated to see what’s going on if you have blood in your urine," he warned.