Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis in devastating clip

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he's been diagnosed with an 'aggressive' form of cancer, breaking the news to his shaken Clarkson's Farm co-stars in an emotional scene from the show's latest episodes.

The former Top Gear and Grand Tour host, 66, shared the diagnosis in the final two episodes of season five, which dropped overnight and were filmed between late 2024 and September 2025.

The episodes show Clarkson relaying the news to Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper, who run Diddly Squat Farm with him in the Cotswolds, while the trio are discussing plans for the upcoming harvest.

In the scene, Clarkson exhales and swears under his breath before Kaleb asks if he's 'going away'.

Advert

Struggling to keep his composure, Clarkson replies: "Yep. I've got cancer."

Jeremy Clarkson broke the news of his cancer diagnosis to Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland in the latest episodes (Prime Video)

A stunned Kaleb shoots back: "No, you haven't. Where?" to which Clarkson says: "Where it is of no concern of anybody. I've known since May."

Clarkson goes on to explain the diagnosis is aggressive but was caught early, and that he'd hoped to delay treatment until after the harvest was finished.

"I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment, but it's going to be slap bang in the middle," he says.

Kaleb, visibly emotional, offers his support, telling Clarkson to 'look after yourself' and to call if he needs anything.

Later in the episode, Clarkson says 'ten percent' of his prostate is 'dead', adding: "The 10 percent where the cancer is."

A hospital scene then shows Clarkson revealing the treatment hasn't gone entirely to plan.

"Some of the treatment has gone awry, let's say, I'm going to be here for a little while," he says, before adding: "What I wanted to say was if this is all successful I'll see you for season six and if it isn't I won't."

Once he gets out of hospital, he tells Kaleb he won't know if the treatment has worked 'until November'.

Cooper and Ireland were visibly shocked by the news (Prime Video)

Ahead of the episodes airing, Clarkson posted an Instagram video warning fans the finale would be a difficult watch, describing it as anything but the show's usual 'bucolic and charming' tone.

He also used the post to mention that his lager and cider brand Hawkstone would have an advert running ahead of England's World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday night.

What other health scares has Jeremy Clarkson had?

The diagnosis comes less than two years after Clarkson was rushed to hospital with chest pains, where doctors found an artery 'completely blocked.'

He later said he'd been 'days from death' before surgeons fitted a stent to restore blood flow. Clarkson has said the health scare began after a swim in the Indian Ocean left him struggling to breathe, followed by chest tightness and pins and needles in his arm once back in the UK.

A sixth season of Clarkson's Farm has already been commissioned by Prime Video, though production is expected to pause to allow Clarkson time to recover.

Despite his health issues last year, he has continued working, including filming the new series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.