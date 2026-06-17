Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis in devastating clip
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Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis in devastating clip

It comes just months after he was told he was 'days from death' following a health scare

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images for The Other Songs

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford