Jeremy Clarkson issues major update as he speaks out on 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis
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Jeremy Clarkson issues major update as he speaks out on 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis

An episode of Clarkson's Farm saw the presenter admitting to his co-stars that he had the condition

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: jeremyclarkson1

Topics: UK News, Jeremy Clarkson, Health, Cancer

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.