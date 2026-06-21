Jeremy Clarkson issues major update as he speaks out on 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis

Jeremy Clarkson has issued an update after the shocking disclosure that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The latest season of Clarkson's Farm, which follows his exploits in running a farm in the UK, saw Clarkson informing his co-stars on the show that he had been diagnosed with an 'aggressive' form of the condition.

He went on to say that he had a portion of his prostate removed in an effort to treat the health condition.

Things came to a dramatic end for the show's fifth season, with the former Top Gear presenter being whisked off to hospital for further treatment.

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Clarkson, 66, was seen lying in a hospital bed, and said: "If this is all successful, I'll see you for season six, and if it isn't, I won't. Take care everyone."

Now, the presenter has issued an update on his health condition following the episode's broadcast in an interview with the The Sunday Times.

Clarkson has shared a health update (John Phillips/Getty Images for The Other Songs)

In the interview, he confirmed that he is now in remission, saying: "I am without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man.

"It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble."

He revealed that he received the diagnosis back in May 2025, and it came as a result of routine health check.

Prostate cancer is particularly unsettling as unlike some forms of cancer it can have very subtle symptoms or even no symptoms at all in the early stages, according to Cleveland Clinic, meaning by the time someone notices that something is wrong the cancer may already be at a more advanced stage, making for a poorer prognosis.

As a result, it is important for anyone who is in an 'at risk' group to go for regular screenings, with risk factors being age, as well as black and African men being particularly susceptible.

Clarkson revealed that the cancer was spotted during a routine health check (Jon Hobley | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Clarkson has set aside his worry of being an 'illness bore' and is urging people to get checked out.

He told The Sunday Times: "This is why I have to say to everybody who's reading this, please, please, please go and get checked.

"It's not uncomfortable, it's not undignified. And it's a no-brainer. I did, and that's why I'm sitting here talking to you 11 months down the line."

Clarkson also took to his social media channel, sharing a similar message on his Instagram page.

"You will have noticed that I'm not dead," he said.

"The reason why I'm fine is because the doctors caught the prostate cancer early, and they caught it early because I got tested."

Clarkson revealed that he is now going for regular blood tests, explaining that there is a 40 percent chance that people who have had prostate cancer with get it again, and that he has 'decided to be one of the 60% who doesn't have a recurrence.'