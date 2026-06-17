While Jeremy Clarkson warned Clarkson's Farm viewers that the last episodes of season five contained 'somber news', I don't think anyone was expecting the announcement he made on the show.

Clarkson's Farm is one of Prime Video's most popular TV shows and follows former Top Gear host Clarkson's life on a Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, UK.

It's a favorite with both critics and viewers alike, boasting 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 4.9/5 on IMDb.

Over the last five seasons there's been some sad moments that usually involve the farm's animals, but the latest news was about Clarkson himself.

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Clarkson, 66, sat down Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper to share the difficult news that he has been diagnosed with cancer. While it was 'aggressive', he assured them that it has been found early.

Jeremy Clarkson is battling an 'aggressive' form of cancer (John Phillips/Getty Images for The Other Songs)

Clarkson didn't disclose what kind of cancer he has, but did say that 10 percent of his prostate is 'dead'.

Prior to the heartbreaking news being shared on the show, Clarkson took to Instagram to warn Clarkson's Farm viewers to prepare themselves for a 'difficult watch' as the final two episodes dropped on Prime today (June 17).

"Hello, everybody. I've got some good news and some somber news," he began the video. "Good news is that Hawksdon has finally had an advert accepted and it'll be shown just before kick-off in the England match tomorrow evening."

Hawksdon is a lager and cider brewery that the 66-year-old co-owns.

He went on: "Somber news: Clarkson's Farm. Ordinarily, we try to keep the show bucolic and charming and cheerful.

"But the final two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are... They're none of those things, really."

Clarkson concluded: "They're a difficult watch. They're really, really difficult."

Since the episodes have aired, Clarkson has been showered with support by Clarkson's Farm fans.

One person replied to his recent Instagram video: "As a survivor of the big C when I was a teenager, I know it’s going to be tough for @jeremyclarkson1 but if there was ever a man strong enough to beat it, it’s Clarkson."

A second said: "Just seen the news jeremy, thoughts are with you and I hope your doing okay!! Sending love and happiness to you and diddly squat!!"

"You can beat it," added somebody else. "Sending you all the well wishes and prayers from the states."

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.