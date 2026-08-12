Charles Manson's 'mind-control' ability actually came from book owned by 30 million people
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Charles Manson's 'mind-control' ability actually came from book owned by 30 million people

A new Netflix documentary on the infamous cult leader has just been released

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

Topics: True crime, Psychology, Books

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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