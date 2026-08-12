‘Warrior monk’ shares technique you can learn to regulate your anger
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‘Warrior monk’ shares technique you can learn to regulate your anger

Shaolin Master Shi Heng Yi also shares his tips for dealing with the bane of many people's lives - road rage

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: LADbible Stories

Topics: Mental Health, Sport

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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