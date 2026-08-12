‘Warrior monk’ shares technique you can learn to regulate your anger

With the everyday stresses of life, we all have moments where we snap. However, Shi Heng Yi, a Shaolin master, has shared a useful technique on how to help stop the anger from boiling up.

Shaolin is a form of Kung Fu, which combines the religious teachings of Buddhism, and it's a practise Shi Heng Yi has mastered after he started martial arts training when he was just four years old.

Now, he says he can chop wood with his bare hand, as well as plank for 20 minutes straight.

Not to worry though, as it's not skills that are required to 'regulate anger,' he tells LADbible Stories.

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"We need to learn to regulate ourselves," he says. However, it's not going to happen immediately, as he compares it to his training of the martial art.

"I didn't start being able to do, let's say, 100 push-ups. It starts, you do five, then you get stronger. You do ten, then you get stronger. You do 20, you get stronger, 50. You get stronger 100 And in the same way it is like this," he says.

"There is no solution to just push the button, and then all the anger and all the anxiety and stress would be gone," he says, although many wish there was.

Despite this, the Master stresses that there are certain ways to 'train and develop it' - but he can't help you with this one, as he says 'you need to help yourself'.

He does share his top tips however, adding: "Next time you get angry, you inhale, you exhale, and then next time you just try to increase the number of breath before you take any action.

Shi Heng Yi started leaning martial arts training when he was four (LADbible Stories)

"So breathe out. Use the breath as a method to get rid of anger. Not everything will disappear, but a big part will."

You might be reassured to know that even someone as skilled as Shi Heng Yi does admit to falling victim to something that can trigger even the most calmest of minds: road rage.

The Shaolin master tells LADbible Stories that he drives both a car, and a motorbike, and a few years back, couldn't help but feel his anger rising as 'something was happening on the road,' or when somebody 'crossed the line'.

"But meanwhile, I just always remind myself. Sometimes people are just not even aware of what they are doing. They don't know who is sitting in the car, whether it's me or another person, which means I don't take anything that happens on public roads personally," he says, explaining that thoughts such as these are what helps him to calm down quickly, rather than allowing it to consume his day.

'It's not a common thing to express your emotions in public'

Coming from Vietnam, Shi Heng Yi says anger isn't the only emotion he doesn't show.

Although there's no such 'rules' in the tradition saying you can't cry, he reveals that 'it's not a cultural thing to express emotions in public in Vietnam'.

"But just if you've never seen me crying doesn't mean I never cried. It's just the difference. Some people are crying in public, and other people go into their basement to cry," he says.