Frankie Grande shares message to sister Ariana as singer faces public scrutiny over health

Frankie Grande has publicly shown his support for his sister Ariana Grande following weeks of intense public scrutiny over her health and appearance.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Titanique star marked the final North American show of Ariana's Eternal Sunshine tour with a heartfelt tribute to his younger sister.

'I will have your back until the end of time,' he wrote.

The message came after Ariana's team confirmed she would be 'stepping back from visibility' once the European leg of her tour concludes in London on September 1.





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The announcement followed months of online commentary about the singer's body, which intensified around the release of Wicked: For Good in November and the rollout of her latest album, Petal. Fans grew increasingly vocal after the music video for the album's title track was released on July 31.

What did Frankie say about Ariana Grande?

Frankie's tribute referenced the North American tour's final Chicago show, calling it 'a beautiful celebration of your artistry' and praising the 'eternal sunshine family' Ariana has built around her.

He continued, 'You are my everything and I am so so happy I was there to see you shine on this tour one last time,' weaving in nods to two of his sister's song titles.

He closed the post by telling Ariana, 'I am so proud of you and so happy for you. Family forever.'

Ariana addressed the speculation herself during a concert in Chicago earlier in the week, telling Entertainment Weekly that concern over her wellbeing had not driven her decision.

'My fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me. But, I just have to say, that could not be more the opposite,' she said.

She went on to explain that setting 'boundaries' was a normal part of protecting her wellbeing, adding that everyone occasionally needs time away from public life.

"This can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life," she added, referring to the tour as a whole.

Ariana Grande is set to star opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro later this year. (Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

A representative for the singer told PEOPLE she was looking to finish the tour 'healthily and happily' before stepping away from public-facing commitments that had brought ongoing scrutiny.

The hiatus means Ariana will no longer star in the West End production of Sunday in the Park With George, a role that would have reunited her with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

She had already exited the upcoming season of American Horror Story over scheduling conflicts.

Despite stepping back, Ariana is still set to appear alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Focker In-Law, due in theaters on November 25, marking her first film role since the Wicked franchise.