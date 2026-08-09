Perez Hilton's family issue fresh statement revealing extent of blogger's injuries after disturbing livestream

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

Perez Hilton's family has issued a new statement confirming the celebrity blogger is ‘able to communicate’ following his hospitalization earlier this week.

The 48-year-old, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, was taken to hospital after emergency crews were called to his Miami home on Tuesday.

According to the Evening Standard, members of the public alerted authorities after witnessing Hilton harm himself during a livestream on TikTok.

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His account was suspended from the platform shortly after the incident.

Now, a spokesperson for Hilton's family has broken their silence, describing the past few days as 'incredibly difficult' while asking the public for patience as more information comes to light.

Police were called to Perez Hilton's house after he appeared to harm himself while recording a Tiktok (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What did Perez Hilton's family say?

In the statement, the family thanked the public for their support and said they had received some clarity on his condition, though details remain limited.

It read: "We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope.

“We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so.

“For now, we’re taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery.

"Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express."

The family went on to say they were taking things 'one step at a time'.

They added that the situation had been made harder by how little official information had reached them directly, but said they 'remain hopeful' as they wait for further updates.

Hilton rose to fame in the 2000s as one of the internet's best-known celebrity gossip bloggers. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

What have police said about the Perez Hilton incident?

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office also addressed the incident in a statement to media, confirming deputies had responded to a scene involving a man 'livestreaming acts of self-harm'. The department stopped short of naming Hilton directly.

Officials explained their approach to situations like this one, noting that deputies typically focus on 'de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication" when responding to a person in crisis.

They said this method is designed to reduce risk to everyone involved, including the individual at the center of the incident.

Deputies confirmed that the man was alone inside the property at the time emergency services arrived.

Hilton first found fame in the 2000s as one of the internet's most prominent celebrity gossip bloggers, building a platform under a name that nodded to Paris Hilton, who was among the biggest celebrities in the world at the time.

His family's statement did not give a timeline for his recovery or say when further updates might be shared, only that they would provide confirmed information 'as we receive' it.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.







