Perez Hilton's family issue fresh statement revealing extent of blogger's injuries after disturbing livestream
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Perez Hilton's family issue fresh statement revealing extent of blogger's injuries after disturbing livestream

TikTok pulled his account minutes after concerned viewers alerted the authorities

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: TikTok, Entertainment, Social Media

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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