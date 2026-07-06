A mom who had finally had ‘enough’, decided to radically change her life and lose 70 pounds, by eating a regimented meal system.

Sometimes, we don’t realize just how far we’ve gone past healthy, until we’re looking at ourselves in the mirror and suddenly have a startling thought.

Is this it?

For Lyndsey Kelly, the revelation that she wasn’t where she wanted to be changed her life for the better.

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The 47-year-old began with a weight of 191.8 pounds, and after optimizing her daily routine to prioritize weight loss, she ended up weighing an astounding 123 pounds and now enjoys the art of bodybuilding.

The mom admitted that she found herself at a crossroads one day, revealing she had been eating takeaways at least once a week, as well as drinking alcohol every Friday and weekend.

But it was one important person who changed the way she lived.

Lyndsey Kelly was in her mid-40s when she changed her lifestyle (SWNS)

“I’d just had enough”

In her mid 40s at the time in January 2024, Lyndsey thought it was now or never to turn her life around when recognizing she had to be healthy for her son’s sake.

She explained: "I changed for my son. I wanted to be a role model and show him what you can achieve."

Lyndsey told Talk to the Press: “I yo-yo’d with my weight over the years, particularly when my son was young as he was my priority and I would put myself on the backburner. But he is 16 now so I’ve got so much more time.”

From that moment on, she began 4am workouts to work around her 12-hour working days.

The mom from Bolton, Greater Manchester, said she completes ‘40 minutes of fasted cardio’, walks to work, and completes ‘weights session in the gym after my shift finishes.’

Her progress really began after she entered a competition to win three months with a personal trainer.

From there, she decided to enter a bodybuilding contest – which she lost – but was asked by her trainer to continue their work with one another.

She said she was drinking alcohol and eating junk (SWNS)

What Lyndsey ate before her diet

Lynsey described her life before the diet consisted of takeaway meals and alcohol, with very little movement.

She said: “At first it was agony, but after a couple of weeks you get into it and it becomes routine. I quite enjoy it now because I like the structure and the discipline but that only comes with time. I’m not killing myself with cardio, it’s just consistency.”

Lyndsey says she was previously a ‘couch potato’, noting she was consuming an unhealthy diet which looks something a little like this:

BREAKFAST - bacon butty (bacon sandwich)

LUNCH - Subway sandwich, pasties (pastry and meat) or pies

DINNER - lasagne or spag bowl (spaghetti bolognaise)

SNACKS - chocolate bars, flapjacks or crisps

But she soon turned her life around.

Now, she eats five healthy meals and lost 70lbs (SWNS)

What Lyndsey ate after her diet

After the diet, Lyndsey planned every day with the same five meals, such as oats and yoghurt, chicken and rice, chicken wraps, mincemeat with potatoes and vegetables, as well as sourdough bread with peanut butter for a treat.

With such consistency, her hard work eventually paid off and Lyndsey again competed in a bodybuilding tournament, coming second at the 2026 NABBA North West bodybuilding competition.

If you want to be like Lyndsey and try something new, she said: "You've got to get used to it and give it time.

“It can be a bit boring at first, but once you start seeing results, you realize it works. Trust the process."