A doctor has revealed the one question you should ask before using GLP-1s to aid weight loss, as he claims there's one 'big misconception'.

A record number of Americans are turning to GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy with weight loss in mind, with recent studies showing that nearly one in eight US adults (around 12%) having used them in their lifetime.

Many people are now able to order these medications online, sometimes with limited information or consideration about their potential side effects and risks.

But Dr Adam Staten, 43, has shared the golden rule he urges people to follow before starting the jabs for weight loss purposes - ensuring that people are able to keep the weight off long after stopping.

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"The injections are just a tool, and some people haven't given a huge amount of thought to the aftermath," he said.

"What lifestyle do you want to end up with?" - is what he describes as the golden question.

The doctor, based in the UK, said the jabs usually fail when people view them as a 'magic bullet' - and don't consider the longer term view.

The doctor has revealed the biggest 'misconception' when starting the medication. (Getty Stock Images)

Explaining the rule, he added: "At the start, you should already have an idea of where you want to be at the end.

"Keeping the weight off after stopping jabs is definitely doable, but you have to have done other things alongside the medication.

"One of those things is implementing a lifestyle that doesn't feel like a chore to continue."

He also revealed the biggest misconception about GLP-1s for weight loss, admitting they aren't the 'wonder drug' that many health experts make out.

"People also need to think about increasing their activity levels on a day-to-day basis," Dr Staten said.

The doctor noted the importance of changing your lifestyle alongside the medication. (Getty Stock Images)

"For example, in January, we see lots of people in the gym but by February they've given up, they went in too intensively doing something they don't enjoy.

"For weight loss to be sustainable, you need to find something that you want to keep doing.

"Building it into a lifestyle means it's not a chore for them to carry on doing it."

But he also noted the importance of moving away from just counting calories, and considering quality of nutrition.

"Losing weight on weight loss jabs is made up of three things - diet, exercise and the medication."