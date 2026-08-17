AOC slams 'judgmental' backlash after announcement she is freezing her eggs
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AOC slams 'judgmental' backlash after announcement she is freezing her eggs

The potential 2028 presidential candidate spoke out after she shared a video raising awareness about fertility and freezing eggs

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Topics: Politics, Health, Parenting

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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