San Francisco Giants’ ‘mom of the year’ speaks out after clip of husband sparks huge online backlash

A woman who went viral after balancing three trays of food for her husband while carrying her baby during a baseball game has spoken out to defend her spouse.

The woman, who has now identified herself as Erika Alvarez, attended the San Francisco Giants game against the Minnesota Twins and was dubbed 'mom of the year' by Giants announcers, who also mocked her husband. A video of the moment went viral on social media shortly after broadcast, with thousands weighing in.

The backlash continued to intensify with many telling the woman to leave her husband, Ramses, prompting Erika to take to Substack to explain the reality behind the clip.

“Before you decide what our marriage looks like, I would like you to hear from the woman you’re defending,” she penned.

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"Ramses is an amazing husband and an even better father. We’ve been part of each other’s lives for nine years, and today we’re raising two under two together. I know how he treats me, how he cares for our kids, and what he does for our family," she continued.

Erika said the cameras didn't show 'what her husband was carrying that night' (X/@barstoolsports)

Erika went on to explain that she made a trip to the bathroom and although her husband offered to take their baby, Anastasia, off her hands, she wanted to keep her due to the fact her body heat acts like a 'hot pocket' in the cold.

During her journey to the restroom, Erika walked by a food stand and thought she may as well pick something up.

"In the video, you can see my head turn to him and speak," she explained. "I told him to go ahead. I had eaten before we left for the game, and I knew he hadn’t had a full meal all day," she explained, adding that her husband had 'offered to hand feed her.'

Shutting down the rumors she was complaining about Ramses to the woman next to her, Erika said she was having a conversation about her child.

“I understand how it looked on television, but we could hear each other. The announcers and audience couldn’t.”

Erika then went on to explain that 'the camera showed what she was carrying in her hands' however did not show what her husband had been carrying all night. She then explained that her husband had recently lost on of his oldest friends and is 'grieving him deeply.'

The couple attended the San Francisco Giants’ game against the Minnesota Twins (Photo by Bryan Kennedy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Our marriage has room for either of us to need help. That evening, I chose to take care of him. A camera catching me doing something for my husband doesn’t show all the times he has done something for me," she added.

Further down in the lengthy post, Erika addressed those who had been sending 'deeply disturbing' messages to her husband.

"To anyone who has done that: shame on you. My husband is a father, a son, and a person deeply loved by people who know who he truly is. Our children need their dad. I hope and pray you reflect on what you have written," she penned.

Although Erika said she believed that the SF Giants production team 'meant no harm' she said 'the few moments of amusement became a real pain for my family.'

UNILAD has contacted a spokesperson for the San Francisco Giants for comment.







