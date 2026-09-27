San Francisco Giants’ ‘mom of the year’ speaks out after clip of husband sparks huge online backlash
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San Francisco Giants’ ‘mom of the year’ speaks out after clip of husband sparks huge online backlash

Erika Alvarez sent a message to those who have been sending 'deeply disturbing' messages to her husband

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: Parenting, Baseball, Sport

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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