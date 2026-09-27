Texas football star speaks out after being penalized for 'disgusting' act in front of Trump
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Texas football star speaks out after being penalized for 'disgusting' act in front of Trump

A warning was issued ahead of Donald Trump's arrival

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Football, Sport

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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