Texas football star speaks out after being penalized for 'disgusting' act in front of Trump

A Texas football star is asking for forgiveness following an 'absolutely idiotic move' he made on the field, with President Donald Trump in attendance.

College football star Colin Simmons, 20, helped the Texas Longhorns secure victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, although his performance was overshadowed by his actions.

Simmons sacked Tennessee QB Faizon Brandon for a 16-yard loss in the second quarter of a nail-biting game. However, he was seen 'stimulating using the restroom' straight after, and was immediately penalised for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Following the events, ABC broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit said it was an 'absolutely idiotic move' from the athlete, with Chris Fowler called it 'vulgar.'

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While all this was going down, President Donald Trump was watching the game at the Neyland Stadium, where he was seen seated alongside Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn.

The president definitely made an entrance as Air Force One announced his arrival with a low flyover over the stadium.





Following the game it was apparent Simmons regretted his actions, as he apologized to all.

"I also do want to say I apologize for the celebration," he said, while speaking to reporters after the game.

"I was definitely in that mode, feeling myself. But, you know, it happens. Charge it to the game."

It wasn't over there, as the athlete later took to social media, asking for forgiveness.

"All Glory To God," he penned on X, formally known as Twitter. "Thank you for listening to my prayers and forgive me for my actions."

Simmons' post was filled with reaction from fans, as one penned: "Got your back. Thanks for the apology, and thanks for the humility. I’d have had a hard time containing myself after all the trash Tennessee talked all week. Hook’em. God Bless!"

Another penned: "Got your back, but don't do that again."

A third said: "It’s not that we think you’re a horrible person, we just think you have SO much potential as an athlete and team leader. Act like you belong there — which you do. It would be AWESOME to see you do all that you did today and exhibit class while doing it."

Trump attended the Tennessee-Texas College Football Game (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

"We all make mistakes," another echoed. "Yours happened to be on national tv for the world to see. Learn and grow. May your on-field and off-field lives keep taking you to new heights young fella!"

Fans 'issued a warning' ahead of Donald Trump's arrival

Fans were made aware of Trump's arrival before the game, as they were told that extra security measures would be in place.

"President Donald J. Trump is expected to attend Saturday's football game between Tennessee and Texas. Fans should plan to arrive early and expect increased security measures in and around Neyland Stadium," a statement read.

"Ticketed attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive significantly earlier than they would for a typical game. Enhanced security screening will be conducted before entry by the Secret Service Police at all stadium gates. Fans should expect increased wait times as kickoff approaches," they were advised.

It's not the first time this has happened, and is regular protocol when President Trump attends sporting events.

In June, Knicks fans were issued a similar warning as Trump prepared to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

It was revealed that there would be a 'strict no bags policy' as well as 'TSA-style screening procedures.'







