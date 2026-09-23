Trump brutally mocked for 'embarrassing' numbers after launch of Trump TV
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Trump brutally mocked for 'embarrassing' numbers after launch of Trump TV

Trump TV arrived and added more to the escalating White House row over press access and coverage

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Donald Trump, YouTube, Social Media

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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