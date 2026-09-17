Donald Trump issues cryptic message after AI picture of kissing his 'Human Printer'
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Donald Trump issues cryptic message after AI picture of kissing his 'Human Printer'

Melania Trump previously issued a statement about the photo

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: @‌MrReaganUSA/X

Topics: Donald Trump, Artificial Intelligence, Truth Social, Social Media

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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