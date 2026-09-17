Donald Trump issues cryptic message after AI picture of kissing his 'Human Printer'

Donald Trump was back on Truth Social last night following the circulation of an AI picture which appeared to show him kissing his assistant.

The image appeared to show President Trump kissing his 35-year-old aide, Natalie Harp, aka 'The Human Printer', who has worked for the president for four years.

However, as the photo began circulating on social media, the White House said the image was 'clearly a fake photo'.

It looks like Trump may have seen the images circulating online as he went on his usual Truth Social spree. In one photo in particular, the president posted a photo of himself looking rather unhappy, with what appeared to be police officers in the background.

Advert

'The Hoax Buster', the image was simply captioned. No other context was given.

Again, this seemed to be an AI-generated picture - something which isn't unusual for the president.

Donald Trump posted a cryptic message after the AI photos circulated online (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Those who have seen Trump's Truth Social sprees will have spotted a number of AI-generated pictures shared by the president, including a couple of him depicting himself running for president again in 2028, along with portraits of himself as past presidents, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Recently, journalist Michael Wolff claimed on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, by the Daily Beast, that Trump's 'social media strategy is something that was very precisely developed and developed in an interesting way'.

He then claimed that these types of posts on the president's account were 'not done by the White House'.

“This is not done by the White House, this is done by a kind of, squad of, you know, guys in their basement who the Trump team encouraged - sometimes gave financial resources to," he continued to claim. "They just sit there, their job is to make Trump memes."

However, this was once again denied by the White House, as they told UNILAD: "TRUTH Social is the most powerful and popular social media platform in the world because it serves as President Trump’s authentic voice, where he communicates directly with the American people and the world without the biased media taking him out of context.”

As for the AI photograph of the president and Natalie Harp - which was obviously not posted on Trump's Truth Social account - two versions of the image are currently being shared online. One is high resolution, and one is lower.

Speaking to Independent fact-checking site Snopes, co-founder of deepfake detection company Get Real Hany Farid confirmed that the high-resolution image was 'clearly AI'.

However, he said that the lower-resolution image's authenticity was 'inconclusive'.

A lower quality version of the photo is also circulating (X)

Melania Trump's team previously issued a statement about Trump's relationship with Natalie Harp

As rumors began to spread around the internet about the president's relationship with Natalie Harp, Melania's team issued a statement.

"The liberal media is ridiculous. They don't know anything about the first lady's personal and private life. They don't even take the time to put us on air to cover these incredible achievements that our first lady has accomplished," Marc Beckman, the First Lady's rep told Stella Inger Escobedo.

"What they need to do is look in the mirror because they’re all attacking this hardworking, very talented, very intelligent person in Natalie Harp," adding people are 'obsessed with gossip'.