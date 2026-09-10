Melania Trump's team breaks silence on husband's relationship with 'human printer' aide Natalie Harp
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Melania Trump's team breaks silence on husband's relationship with 'human printer' aide Natalie Harp

The First Lady's representatives have described the 'liberal media' as 'ridiculous'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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