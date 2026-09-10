Melania Trump's team breaks silence on husband's relationship with 'human printer' aide Natalie Harp

Melania Trump's representatives have addressed speculation surrounding the president's relationship with aide Natalie Harp.

Harp is one of Donald Trump's longest-serving and most loyal aides and gardened the nickname 'human printer' as she often has her laptop and a printer nearby.

While Harp is typically seen more behind the scenes with the Trump administration, her name has been more in the spotlight as of yet after Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff named her in one of his speeches.

Ossoff said Trump 'wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie', with the senator later quizzed on on MSNBC’s The Briefing about what he specifically meant.

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While Ossoff did not mention Harp by name, he did accuse Trump of retreating 'into this bubble of West Wing aides who are his security blanket to make him feel good about himself'.

This seemingly suggested that Harp was one of Trump's so-called security blankets.

Natalie Harp is a long-time aide of the president (Kent NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Maggie Haberman, from the New York Times, an outlet Trump has been hugely critical of in recent times, echoed similar sentiments about her and said that a nickname Harp has is 'binkie' as she's apparently a comfort planet for Trump.

Marc Beckman, First Lady Melania Trump's representative, has shut down the speculation surrounding her husband's relationship with Harp.

Speaking to Stella Inger Escobedo in a recent interview, Beckham said: "The liberal media is ridiculous. They don't know anything about the first lady's personal and private life. They don't even take the time to put us on air to cover these incredible achievements that our first lady has accomplished.

"What they need to do is look in the mirror because they’re all attacking this hardworking, very talented, very intelligent person in Natalie Harp."

Beckham continued: "And they're obsessed with the gossip with the first family. And I can tell you firsthand that it’s time for them to become journalists and stop looking at the gossip.

"The media doesn't know about the first lady's private life. Period. The media doesn't know about the first family's life. Period.

"And what they do is they harp on the issues of gossip rather than going ahead and covering the substantial achievements that this first lady and the president also have conducted during this past year and a half."

Melania Trump's team have shut down speculation surrounding the president and one of his aides (Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

Financial disclosures recently released by the Trump administration show that the president awarded cash gifts to four White House staffers, including Harp who received $45,000.

A White House official told the BBC that Trump "has a longstanding practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including at times employees and aides, both in government and in his time in the private sector."

The official added: "The gifts at issue here have nothing to do with any of these individuals' official government duties, and are entirely permissible under relevant legal and ethical standards."