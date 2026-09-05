Exactly what would happen to Melania if Trump were to pass in office explained

Melania Trump would have to leave the White House if her husband, President Donald Trump, died while in office.

Trump is currently serving his second term at the White House and recently marked his 80th birthday.

While having reached the milestone age he reportedly remains in 'excellent health', unlike his predecessor Joe Biden, 83, who is unfortunately battling prostate cancer which his son recently confirmed has spread.

While Trump is apparently healthy, the POTUS has still diced with death on a handful of occasions following attempts on his life.

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The closest Trump got to dying was in 2024 when Thomas Crooks shot at the president and wounded the now-president's ear. Had he moved his head just a few inches, it's likely he would have been fatally wounded.

Donald Trump was shot in the ear in July 2024 (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Sadly assassination attempts of US presidents isn't unheard of. To date, there have been four presidents killed while in office; the most recent being John F. Kennedy in 1963.

In this sad circumstance, first ladies like Jacqueline Kenned cared remain somewhat cared for. Former first ladies who have lost their husbands out of office are as well.

Allowance

Under the Former Presidents Act, widows of a former president are entitled to receive from the United States a monetary allowance at a rate of $20,000 per annum. Melania, 56, will be able to access these funds if Trump passes away before her, while in office or not.

The terms of the Act states: "The widow of each former President shall be entitled to receive from the United States a monetary allowance at a rate of $20,000 per annum, payable monthly by the Secretary of the Treasury, if such widow shall waive the right to each other annuity or pension to which she is entitled under any other Act of Congress."

This allowance commences on the day after the former President dies and terminates on the last day of the month before such widows dies or if she remarries before turning 60.

If Trump dies before his wife Melania, she'll receive a $20k yearly allowance as long as she doesn't remarry before 60 (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

The White House

Should the current POTUS die while in office then the vice president (JD Vance) would take his place. With that in mind, Vance and his young family would then move from Number One Observatory Circle to the White House and Melania would have to relocate.

In this case Vance would continue Trump's term until January 2029. During this time he'd be able to nominate his own vice president.

Citizenship

Slovenia-born Melania would remain a citizen of the United States if Trump died.

She became a US citizen in 2006 through naturalization – something Trump threatened to change earlier this year for other Americans who have become citizens through the same process.