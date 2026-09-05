'Prophet of Doom' psychic most accurate predictions as he shares terrifying 2028 warning
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'Prophet of Doom' psychic most accurate predictions as he shares terrifying 2028 warning

Craig Hamilton-Parker foresees a conflict involving two powerful countries, a Russian attack on a major Nato member, among other things

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Craig Hamilton-Parker

Topics: World News, UK News, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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