'Prophet of Doom' psychic most accurate predictions as he shares terrifying 2028 warning

A psychic dubbed the 'Prophet of Doom' has issued a terrifying new warning about a string of events that could see the start of World War III.

Craig Hamilton-Parker has gained a huge online following after accurately predicting several major global events over the last decade.

The British medium previously claimed to have foreseen President Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, the passing of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He even reportedly predicted King Charles’ cancer diagnosis before it made headlines - which helped secure his reputation as a modern-day oracle for many online.

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While hardcore skeptics argue his forecasts are just vague guesses matching broad historical trends, his loyal fans swear by his eerie accuracy.

Now, Hamilton-Parker has taken to YouTube to share a bleak look into our not-so-distant future, centering his fears on 2028.

During a recent livestream, the psychic voiced his frustration with journalists who mistakenly reported his predictions would unfold this year.

The 'Prophet of Doom' made a rather grim, but successful, prediction that King Charles would have a health battle prior to his cancer diagnosis (Toby Melville / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Instead, he clarified that a global conflict between the US and China will actually kick off in late 2028.

According to his visions, this clash will focus heavily on Taiwan and will be directly triggered by a global economic crash.

He told viewers: "I feel there's going to be at that time just in the, just on the turn of the election time in 2028, I see a financial crisis at that time."

The psychic speculated the crash could stem from the sudden popping of an AI bubble or a collapse in the Bitcoin market.

The impending disaster will supposedly hit the Chinese economy hard, leading to major unrest and potential rebellion among citizens against the communist government.

To distract from the domestic chaos, Chinese leadership will reportedly look abroad, sparking the confrontation with the US over Taiwan.

But the predictions did not stop at the potential of World War III and global financial ruin across the major world powers.

Craig Hamilton-Parker gained online fame after successfully predicting the COVID-19 pandemic and the Brexit vote (YouTube/Craig Hamilton Parker)

Hamilton-Parker also shared a shocking vision regarding Trump and the fallout of the 2028 presidential election.

He claimed that the chaos of the conflict will lead to Trump staying in the White House for an unprecedented third term.

Detailing how this dramatic political shift would happen, he predicted Trump would tell the public: "There's emergency powers needed. I've got to stay in power for this period of time."

While the medium assured fans the military action would not escalate into a world-ending nuclear exchange, the forecast is still pretty bleak for everybody.

In addition to the geopolitical chaos, he also foresaw major natural disasters, a devastating budget crisis in the UK, and food shortages worldwide.

It is safe to say his latest visions paint a rather grim picture for the end of the decade, leaving many followers feeling anxious.

Whether you believe in psychic abilities or just see it as lucky guesswork, the 'Prophet of Doom' certainly knows how to grab our attention.

Hopefully, these dramatic warnings end up being entirely wrong, but we'll just have to wait until 2028 to find out for sure.