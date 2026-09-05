Why people might still overeat while taking Ozempic and how to fix it, according to experts
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Why people might still overeat while taking Ozempic and how to fix it, according to experts

There are reasons why someone using the GLP-1 medication Ozempic may still overeat

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Ozempic, Weight loss, Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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