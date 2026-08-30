Warning issued to people who vape while taking weight loss drugs
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Warning issued to people who vape while taking weight loss drugs

It's thought that as many as 20 million Americans use vapes, meanwhile around 10 to 16 million use GLP-1s

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Weight loss, Vaping, Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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