Warning issued to people who vape while taking weight loss drugs

A doctor has explained why it's not advised that a person using GLP-1s for weight loss continues vaping while taking the medication.

Millions of people of in the US are using weight loss drugs, some of whom will have experienced some of the unpleasant side effects that come with them.

Retatrutide, for example, reportedly has an particularly 'unbearable' side effect on people's mental health. Some users have reported feeling 'emotionally numb' on the medication – but it's people who have reported gastrointestinal side effects that may find their reaction to GLP-1s worsens if they vape while using the drugs.

Dr Crystal Wyllie at Asda Online Doctor has warned: "While there is no direct chemical conflict between nicotine vapes and GLP-1 weight-loss treatments like Wegovy and Mounjaro, combining the two can worsen gastrointestinal side effects like nausea and acid reflux.

Advert

"This is because both nicotine and weight-loss injections can irritate the stomach, so vaping or smoking can amplify any nausea, indigestion, and acid reflux that occurs as a result of the medications."

Millions of Americans are taking some kind of GLP-1 medication (Getty Stock)

'Vaping or smoking can amplify any nausea'

She continued to explain (per The Mirror): "Smoking or vaping nicotine products, combined with GLP-1 injection side effects like vomiting or reduced fluid intake, can also increase the risk of dehydration, so it is generally not advised.

"Anyone considering weight-loss injections should speak with their healthcare provider who will review any smoking habits before beginning treatment."

The London Slimming Clinic echoes similar sentiments about vaping or smoking while using GLP-1s. The website warns that it can 'worsen nausea, vomiting and digestive discomfort that are already known side effects'.

It adds thats anyone who smokes or vapes 'should review smoking habits as part of a properly supervised treatment plan to reduce avoidable risks' – and it might actually be easier to kick the habit while taking medications like Wegovy or Mounjaro.

Vaping can worsen some side effects that come with weight loss medications (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

'GLP-1s could have wider-reaching benefits'

"Weight-loss injections help to curb food cravings by mimicking the GLP-1 gut hormone, which helps to reduce hunger and slow digestion, making you feel fuller for longer," said Dr Wylie.

"It has also been reported that GLP-1s could have wider-reaching benefits when it comes to impulse control; many people have said they no longer crave alcohol, gamble, or feel compelled to make impulse purchases.

"While this could suggest a link between the medications and reduced nicotine cravings, further investigations would be needed to offer more conclusive results."

People might find it easier to quit vaping while using GLP-1s (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

One of the biggest benefits of taking GLP-1s that aids weight loss is how the medication quietens 'food noise'.

A study released last year found that 63 percent of participants said they spent 'too much time thinking about food' before starting the medication.

This percentage dropped to just 15 after people began taking semaglutide, marking a 48 percent decline.

Other people noted a general improvement in their mental health, as well as saying that they'd adopted a healthier lifestyle after taking the prescription jabs.