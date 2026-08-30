Man placed in to 14 day coma explains what he saw after being knocked unconscious
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Man placed in to 14 day coma explains what he saw after being knocked unconscious

Rob's experience completely changed his view on life

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/@Rob-so-far-so-good

Topics: Health, News, Australia, YouTube

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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