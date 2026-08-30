Man placed in to 14 day coma explains what he saw after being knocked unconscious

A man who spent two weeks in a coma has detailed what he experienced while he was unconscious and how it changed his perspective on life.

Rob, an artist in Australia, goes by Rob-so-far-so-good on YouTube and has gained a following by sharing videos of his experiences and the lessons they have taught him over the years.

In one video, he opened up about a near-death experience that he had, and the way that it helped to put things into perspective for him in many ways.

He told UNILAD that before his experience 'the idea of the afterlife didn't really cross my mind', but he was forced to think about his time on Earth more closely following his near-death experience.

Advert

In the video, he explained: "I almost died, and instead of having some deep and profound realization, I just stopped stressing about everything. Like bills? Who cares. Traffic? It's easy, it's okay, I can cope. People? Who cares what people think."

Rob recalled how he had been admitted to hospital with pancreatitis, but became more ill in hospital while he was being treated.

Rob in hospital

When he was put into a coma, he began to have a strange experience, saying: "I remember being in this boat, a large boat like a big ferry or something. The water kept rising. The boat was sinking and the water was rising. And I remember it coming up me and then it would recede.

"Afterwards I felt, is this me getting closer to dying? And when it when it receded [did] that mean I was getting better? [...]

"You have no sense of reality, and you think this is your reality."

Thankfully Rob went on to recover, and he opened up about the fresh view that he has on life since his coma.

"A near death experience can really change your perspective of life," he said.

"People often describe it as a kind of reset, a wakeup call that jolts them into seeing what really matters, who really is important in their life. The effect can be emotional, spiritual, or even psychological."

But what specifically is different?

"I appreciate life much more," he said. "It's not the big things. It's the little things, the smells and the way you see nature, the plants, and how much you appreciate growth and life and seasons."

That's not all, with Rob saying that he feels like he is 'more intense now' in his relationship.

"I don't fear death anymore," he said. "Oddly, coming close to death can reduce the fear of it. You accept it, you accept that we're all going to die."

Rob recounted his near death experience (YouTube/@Rob-so-far-so-good)

After being admitted to hospital, Rob recalled medics asking if they could cut his t-shirt as they would have to prepare him to be placed into an induced coma. The medics had asked him if they should call his wife, and in his delirious state he recalled saying no, because it was the middle of the night.

Rob said that fortunately they had called his wife, who had then come in, revealing that 'they didn't think I was gonna make it through the night'.

The artist even remembers what may have been the final goodbye with his wife, saying: "I remember saying 'I love you' and 'look after the kids'. She hugged me and kissed me and said 'I will' and 'I'll see you on the other side'."

He added: "It's weird to feel that you're in that situation, you're too sick to respond properly or even think about what you want to say."

Explaining how it felt, he reflected: "Was that it? Was that going to be the final moment of my life? You don't say anything profound, you don't say anything meaningful, I mean I loved her and my children, but you never think 'is that going to be the end? am I going to be swimming with the fishes?'"