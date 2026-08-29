Dad who was paralyzed trying to save two kids recalls terrifying moment he felt 'a snap' in his neck
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Dad who was paralyzed trying to save two kids recalls terrifying moment he felt 'a snap' in his neck

He told his wife he 'couldn't breathe'

Danni King

Danni King

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Featured Image Credit: CBS LA

Topics: Health, News, US News

Danni King
Danni King

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