Dad who was paralyzed trying to save two kids recalls terrifying moment he felt 'a snap' in his neck

A dad-of-five from California has recalled the harrowing moment he broke his neck after trying to save two children from a rip current.

Josh Collette had been spending time with his family at Riviera Beach in San Clemente when the life-changing incident occurred in mid-August.

After spotting two children struggling in the ocean, Collette dove headfirst into the water to help.

However, he was met with a sand wall created by the rip current - a fast-moving river of water which flows away from the shore through breaking waves.

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While both of the children were able to get out of the water safely, the 42-year-old, an avid swimmer and surfer, was pulled from the water. His wife Rose immediately began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and he was admitted to hospital.

The dad-of-five has been in ICU for over two weeks. (CBS LA/YouTube)

“We knew right away,” she told CBS LA. “He looked at me dead in the eyes and said, 'I broke my neck. I cannot breathe.’ ”

Collette has now been in ICU for over two weeks and cannot speak, but his wife is able to read his lips.

Recalling the moment he knew something serious had happened, the dad-of-five said he felt a 'snap' shortly after diving into the water.

“I could feel myself dying. I couldn’t breathe, and they pulled me up out of the water. I dove headfirst, and that’s my fault. I should not have," he said.

After being taken to Providence Mission Hospital, Collette told doctors to 'be honest' with him about the severity of his injuries.

He was informed he'd broken two vertebrae and badly damaged his spinal cord, which has led to him having no feeling below his shoulders.

While his recovery looks complex, Collette said his 'heart is so full' and he feels 'great'.

"My spirit, my heart is so full. I've never felt so much love," he said.

His wife added, "He's always loved to save the day. I just feel like he's our family hero."

His wife Rose has been by his side throughout the ordeal. (CBS LA/YouTube)

Since the incident, a GoFundMe has been made to raise funds to move the 42-year-old to a facility in Colorado that specializes in injuries like his.

Almost $400,000 has been raised so far, which will go towards medical bills, therapy and support for the family, as noted by the GoFundMe's description.

The Collette family's local community have been rallying round to help them after the incident, with people delivering meals, helping care for their give children and also walking their dog.