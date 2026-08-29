Aryna Sabalenka hits back on backlash over her US Open outfit

Defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka didn't hold back as addressed those who criticised her outfit at this year's event.

The 28-year-old professional tennis player took to the pitch on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic for a mixed doubles match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Wearing a kit designed by Nike, Sabalenka's outfit consisted of a bright orange sports bra and matching shorts, paired with a black jersey-style top and statement gold jewellery, including a choker necklace.

Speaking on Friday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Sabalenka addressed critics and revealed the basketball-style design is Nike's way of paying tribute to the sports tournament.

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Aryna Sabalenka's outfit caused a stir at the US Open. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

"Who cares what people think?" Sabalenka fired back. "I love it."

Explaining more about the design, she continued, “This year it was super special for Nike. It was always related to different sports.

“Surfing for the Australian Open, ballet for Roland Garros, cricket for Wimbledon. Now it’s basketball and we’re in New York. Isn’t it the perfect fit?”

Defending her look, Sabalenka said it's uniqueness is what she likes best about it and finds the criticism "funny".

“I love basically everything about my outfit,” she said. “I love that it’s different. I love that this outfit is bold. Whatever people saying on internet, I heard they probably didn’t like it … it’s funny for me.”

The tennis player continued by insisting that she'll be criticised no matter what she wears on the pitch, adding that even when Nike's looks were "simple" there were complaints being lodged.

“So who cares about people, right? All that matters for me is that I love it. For me, it’s super fun. Plus it’s really cool for pictures," she added.

Sabalenka debuted her divisive US Open kit on Instagram in late July and wore it for the first time on the court on Tuesday, when she and Djokovic faced Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten.

Sabalenka brushed off the backlash in an interview. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Comments regarding her pitch outfit quickly came flooding in and it quickly became apparent that while some tennis fans loved it, others were not in favour.

“That is a terrible design. She deserves better,” one person said on social media, with another adding that the look is 'simply unacceptable' and they were 'shocked' by Nike offering such a design to an athlete.

In contrast, another fan said, "The haters can hate and be jealous, but this outfit is on fire. Absolutely. I love it."