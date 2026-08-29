Aryna Sabalenka hits back on backlash over her US Open outfit
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Aryna Sabalenka hits back on backlash over her US Open outfit

Her Nike outfit raised eyebrows at the sporting event

Danni King

Danni King

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Featured Image Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Celebrity, Sport, News

Danni King
Danni King

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