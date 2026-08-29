Mom who lost her arm in shark attack recalls agonizing decision she made in fight to survive
Home>News>World News

Mom who lost her arm in shark attack recalls agonizing decision she made in fight to survive

Leah Stewart was attacked off the shore of a popular Sydney beach earlier this year

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: 60 Minutes Australia via YouTube

Topics: Shark, Australia

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: