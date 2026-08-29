Lindsay Clancy jury asks to see knife and pill bottles after two days without verdict
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Lindsay Clancy jury asks to see knife and pill bottles after two days without verdict

Lindsay Clancy's defense says the medication she was given is partly to blame for what happened

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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