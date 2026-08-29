Lindsay Clancy jury asks to see knife and pill bottles after two days without verdict

A jury tasked with deciding whether Linsday Clancy is criminally responsible for killing her three young children has asked to examine the blood-stained knife she used in a suicide attempt in the hours after their deaths.

The request came on Friday, Aug. 28, the second day of deliberations in the trial of Lindsay Clancy, according to the Associated Press.

Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, said jurors also wanted another look at bags of empty prescription pill bottles recovered from the family’s nightstand.

No verdict was reached by Friday, and the panel, nine women and three men, is set to resume deliberations on Monday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m.

Advert

They’re weighing whether Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, is guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, over the deaths of her children: Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan.

Lindsay Clancy is currently standing trial in Massachusetts accused of the tragic murders of her three young children (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

What did the jury ask to see in the Lindsay Clancy trial?

Alongside the knife Clancy used to cut her wrists and neck, jurors requested the pill bottles Reddington says he personally found in her nightstand.

“I was able to grab this,” he told the court.

“Why wouldn’t the police have grabbed this? You can see they’re all empty. You can see when they were prescribed. You can see what they are. You can see what she took.”

Reddington has argued throughout the trial that Clancy was overmedicated, telling jurors she suffered “because of the damn medicine and the lousy medical care that she got.”

Linsday Clancy is arguing that she was in the grip of postpartum depression and should not be held responsible for her actions. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

What is Lindsay Clancy charged with?

Prosecutors say Clancy intentionally killed her children with exercise bands in the basement of the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. After the killings, she slashed her wrists and throat and jumped from a second-story window, a fall that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

The defense contends Clancy was in the grip of postpartum psychosis at the time, hearing a male voice urging her to kill her children and then herself. Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague didn’t dispute that Clancy struggled with her mental health or that she tried to take her own life. 'That’s not the issue in this trial,' Sprague said in closing arguments.

“The issue is whether, at the time she killed Cora, Dawson and Callan, she knew the difference between right and wrong, and whether she could conform her behavior to the requirements of the law.”

Sprague instead argued Clancy was 'depressed' and 'exhausted,' telling jurors: “She was done. She didn’t want to try anymore. She felt damaged. But those kids, those kids were her protective factor. Those kids were keeping her from ending her misery. So she had to remove the protective factor.”

Reddington countered that prosecutors had 'ripped the soul out' of his client, who he said is 'scared” and 'nervous' awaiting the jury’s decision.

More than 80 witnesses took the stand during the closely watched trial, including medical experts, friends, police officers, and Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick.