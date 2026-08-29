Canadian council considers changing 'Trump Avenue' to 'Taco Avenue' or 'Obama Avenue' amid US trade war
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Canadian council considers changing 'Trump Avenue' to 'Taco Avenue' or 'Obama Avenue' amid US trade war

Ottawa officials have launched a push to strip the US president's name from a residential street amid escalating trade friction.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Canada, Donald Trump

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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