Trump officially signs order to rename Lake Ontario as trade war escalates further
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Trump officially signs order to rename Lake Ontario as trade war escalates further

Trump said that he doesn't 'expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Topics: Donald Trump, Canada, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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