Reason why people are wearing pink outside Lindsay Clancy trial
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Reason why people are wearing pink outside Lindsay Clancy trial

The murder trial has now entered week five, with the jury expected to begin deliberations as early as Friday (August 28)

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, US News, Crime, Parenting, Mental Health

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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