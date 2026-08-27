Lindsay Clancy's 'chicken scratch' handwriting in journals offers key insight into her mental state, lawyer claims
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Lindsay Clancy's 'chicken scratch' handwriting in journals offers key insight into her mental state, lawyer claims

The jury is expected to hear closing statement in Clancy's trial on August 27

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Court, US News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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