Lindsay Clancy's co-worker recalls haunting question she once asked about killer mom Andrea Yates
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Lindsay Clancy's co-worker recalls haunting question she once asked about killer mom Andrea Yates

She also explained why Clancy 'was the type of nurse that you wanted taking care of you'

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: CourtTV/YouTube

Topics: Court, Crime, US News, Lindsay Clancy

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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