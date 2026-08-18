Lindsay Clancy's co-worker recalls haunting question she once asked about killer mom Andrea Yates

Warning: This article contains discussion of child abuse and suicide which some readers may find distressing.

An ex co-worker of Lindsay Clancy has recalled a comment she made when they were talking about a woman who had drowned her children in 2001.

Margaret Hamp, a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, was the defense's first witness on Monday (August 17). She had worked with Clancy, herself also a nurse, in the past.

She told the Plymouth Superior Court about an alleged incident in which she and Clancy had been talking about Andrea Yates, a woman from Texas who had admitted to drowning her five children in the bath in 2001.

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The topic came up after a pregnant woman who was planning to harm herself was treated at their unit.

Recalling the conversation, Hamp said: "I asked [Clancy] if she had ever heard of the Andrea Yates case and she hadn't.

Lindsay Clancy in court (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"I explained that to her and she cried, and she said: 'How could a mother hurt her children?'"

Yates was initially convicted, but her conviction would be overturned years later by reason of insanity, and she has since been held at a mental health facility.

Elsewhere during her testimony, Hamp - who worked night shifts with and admitted she was still 'friendly' with Clancy - said: "Lindsay loved being a nurse, she was really good at being a nurse. She was compassionate. She was kind. She was a patient advocate."

She added: "She was the type of nurse that you wanted taking care of you or your loved one when you walked onto our unit."

Clancy, 36, is currently on trial for the murders of her three children, Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months, at their home in Massachusetts in January 2023.

While Clancy's defence is not disputing that she killed her kids, she had pleaded not guilty to their murders.

Margaret Hamp testified about her years working alongside Clancy (Court TV)

Her legal team claim that she suffered from severe bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis at the time and due to this she cannot be held criminally responsible for the children's deaths. Prosecutors are arguing that Clancy is criminally responsible and that she had demonstrated premeditation.

Clancy's mother, Paula Musgrove, also took to the stand on Monday, appearing emotional as she testified that her daughter's mental health started to decline in October 2022.

Text messages between Clancy and Musgrove were shown to the court.

"Mom, will you please come up and stay with me for a bit? I'm really sick. Something is wrong," Clancy penned in one message. "I had horrible insomnia all night, and I just don't know how I am going to get through the day... I started taking the medicine my doctor prescribed for anxiety and I think it's made things worse. It's just really scary and I don't want to be alone."

Musgrove told the court about a conversation she had with Clancy and her then-husband, Patrick, in December 2022.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to murder (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"She told us she had thoughts of harming the children," she said.

Clancy's sister, Allison Ozga, took the stand that same day, corroborating the testimony and revealing that Clancy had confessed to having daily suicidal thoughts throughout December 2022.

The trial continues.

Timeline of Lindsay Clancy case

May 2022

Lindsay gives birth to her third child, Callan.

She’s open about her postpartum struggles with her other two kids on social media. Six weeks after Callan’s birth, she posts that she’s feeling ‘dialed in’ while focusing on exercise, nutrition, and mindset, and ‘it has made all the difference’.

September 2022

As the end of her maternity leave nears, Lindsay, who works as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, starts to experience anxiety about returning to work.

She visits two different psychiatrists and receives a diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder.

Lindsay is prescribed several different psychiatric medications.

October 2022

According to court docs, she writes in a note on her phone: “I think I sort of resent my other children because they prevent me from treating Cal like my first baby. And I know that’s not fair to them. I know that. I was feeling so depressed last evening when Cora and Dawson came home from school, I know it runs off on them, so we had a pretty rough evening, I want to feel love and connection with all my kids.”

December 2022

Lindsay undergoes an evaluation at the Women and Infants Hospital Center for Women’s Behavioral Health. She is not diagnosed with postpartum depression, prosecutors say.

Lindsay’s husband Patrick tells police she is having suicidal thoughts and thoughts of harming their children, according to his testimony in court.

1-5 January, 2023

Lindsay admits herself to McLean Hospital for psychiatric treatment. She is discharged after five days as clinicians do not believe she poses an imminent danger to herself or others, prosecutors say.

22 January, 2023

Lindsay, Patrick, Cora and Dawson have dinner at family friend Kyle Carney’s home. Kyle later tells police that Lindsay ‘seemed fairly normal’.

23 January, 2023

According to prosecutors, Lindsay pens a note on her phone which says she has ‘a touch of postpartum anxiety’ about going back to work.

24 January, 2023

Prosecutors allege the following took place this day:

Morning: Lindsay takes Cora to a scheduled pediatrician appointment. After returning home, they play in the snow with Dawson. She sends photos of the kids to Patrick and her mom.

4:02pm: Lindsay searches for ‘kids Miralax’ (a laxative) on her phone, and 11 minutes later looks up ‘take out 3v’, referring to restaurant ThreeV in Plymouth. She uses Apple Maps to calculate how long it would take to drive from the family’s home to ThreeV.

4:47pm: Lindsay rings a CVS in Kingston to ask if they have any Miralax in stock. A manager tells her they don’t, but they do have similar medications.

The manager later tells authorities that she did not slur her words or sound impaired during the call.

4:35pm: Lindsay texts Patrick, who is working from home: “Any chance you want to do takeout from 3V … I didn’t cook anything … It’s been a long day.”

Patrick says yes, and Lindsay asks him to ‘check the menu when you can’.

5:10pm: Lindsay calls ThreeV to place the order.

5:15pm: Lindsay allegedly texts Patrick: “Pedialax liquid stool softener.” He then leaves to pick up the medication.

5:33pm: When Patrick arrives at CVS, he rings Lindsay, but she doesn’t pick up. She rings back one minute later and confirms the medication.

5:54pm: Patrick gets to ThreeV, pays for the food and leaves.

6:09pm: Patrick returns home. “The first thing he noticed was the silence,” prosecutors say. “He did not see or hear the defendant or the children.”

Patrick calls for his wife but gets no response. He discovers their second-floor bedroom is locked. Patrick eventually manages to get in the room but sees blood on the floor. He runs outside and finds Lindsay lying on the ground, according to prosecutors.

6:11pm: Prosecutors say that Patrick rings 911 and Lindsay is saying: “I tried to kill myself.”

He is then said to ask Lindsay: “Where are the kids?” She responds: “In the basement.”

While on the call, Patrick goes down to the basement and is heard ‘screaming in agony’,

Cora and Callan are discovered on the floor of the den. Dawson is found in his dad’s home office.

When officers arrive at the scene, Patrick alleges: “She killed the kids.”

Lindsay is taken to hospital, where she is treated for injuries that leave her paralysed below the waist. The three children are also rushed to hospital.

7:28pm: Cora and Dawson are pronounced dead. Callan is medically flown to another children’s hospital.

25 January, 2023

Police issue Lindsay an arrest warrant, charging her with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

27 January, 2023

Callan is pronounced dead at 11.18am.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague, Lindsay later wakes up and uses a whiteboard to ask: “Do I need an attorney?”

6 February, 2023

While in the presence of a psychologist hired by her lawyer, Lindsay calls Patrick and tells him she had a ‘moment of psychosis’ and heard ‘a man’s voice telling her to kill the kids and kill herself’ after he left on January 24.

7 February, 2023

On the day of her arraignment, Lindsay’s attorney says that she’s still suicidal. She pleads not guilty to three counts of murder.

October 2024

Patrick asks the public to forgive Lindsay, telling The New Yorker: “I wasn’t married to a monster - I was married to someone who got sick.”

January 2026

Lindsay and Patrick file a civil lawsuit, accusing medical providers of not properly diagnosing, treating and monitoring her for a ‘severe postpartum psychiatric condition’.

9 July, 2026

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the three counts of strangulation would be subsumed into the murder charges.

27 July, 2026

Lindsay’s murder trial begins.