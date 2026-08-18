Inside the world's largest office built for 65,000 people in the diamond industry
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Inside the world's largest office built for 65,000 people in the diamond industry

The building overtook the previous largest office in the world, the Pentagon, in 2023

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: PITCHA DANGPRASITH/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: World News, India

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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