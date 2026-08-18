Woman who 'lost a lot of her leg' to flesh-eating bacteria issues warning to people swimming in the ocean
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Woman who 'lost a lot of her leg' to flesh-eating bacteria issues warning to people swimming in the ocean

Genevieve Gallagher says a tiny cut let flesh-eating bacteria into her body during a family boat trip

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: FOX 35 Orlando

Topics: Florida, Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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