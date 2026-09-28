Mom who lost 175lbs after weight loss surgery issues warning after regaining 70lbs

A woman has opened up about the realities of recovering after weight loss surgery and why no one should see it as a 'quick fix'.

In January 2013, Maz Wilkinson underwent gastric bypass surgery. Weighing 301lbs (21st 7lbs) before the surgery, she dropped 175lbs (12-and-a-half stone), ending up at 126 pounds (nine stone).

Gastric bypass surgery is a procedure that helps you lose weight by 'reducing the size of your stomach' so you 'don't need to eat as much food to feel satisfied,' Cleveland Clinic explains.

The 41-year-old nursery operations manager has since spoken out about her weight and health following the surgery, speaking out about her experiences in a bid to warn others contemplating also getting the surgery, dispelling 'one of the biggest misconceptions' that it 'fixes everything'.

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While the surgery acted as an 'incredible tool' and helped Maz lose 'a significant amount of weight,' it was far from 'the end of the journey'.

"It didn’t change my habits, mindset or relationship with food," she explained. "I remember looking at photos of myself and feeling disappointed that I was slipping back into old habits."

Maz ended up regaining around five stone, but in 2024, she thankfully found some support.

Maz Wilkinson underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2013 (SWNS)

In May 2024, Maz explained she decided to join a local Slimming World support group in a bid to 'feel in control again' and more confident.

She added: "I realised I needed support, accountability and a way of eating that fitted around real life."

Maz lives with her husband Matthew and their seven-year-old Isabella-Maria and so wanted to make sure she could balance her meals alongside her family life.

She noted she realised she was often 'grazing' throughout the day or grabbing 'convenience foods' when rushing around.

She explained because her stomach is smaller, she requires smaller portions, but needs meals that are still nutritious and balanced.

Maz has found a support group helpful (SWNS)

The support she's received from the group has helped show her how to eat healthily without making food 'complicated or restrictive' and has helped her 'plan ahead' alongside cooking from scratch.

She's also re-evaluated how she sees exercise, now being more active with her daughter at home in a bid to feel healthier.

Since joining the support group, Maz says she's lost one stone and five pounds. She hopes to lose another 13lbs.

But she hopes to gain something even more from the group too - becoming a consultant one day herself.

Maz resolved: "I never believed I was ready, confident enough or successful enough to do it myself, but over time I’ve gained self-belief and I’m much more comfortable in my own skin.

"My journey hasn’t been perfect, and I think that’s why people relate to it.

"What I’ve learned is that you don’t have to be perfect to make a positive change, you just have to be willing to take the first step."