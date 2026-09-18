Woman who eats 5,000 calories of meat, eggs and butter a day says it had life-changing impacts on her body
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Woman who eats 5,000 calories of meat, eggs and butter a day says it had life-changing impacts on her body

She went carnivore in 2019 and has never looked back.

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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Topics: Food and Drink, Mental Health, Weight loss, Health

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

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