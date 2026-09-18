Woman who eats 5,000 calories of meat, eggs and butter a day says it had life-changing impacts on her body

A woman who’s been eating up to 5,000 calories of meat, eggs and butter a day for the past few years has revealed the impact that her peculiar diet has had on her health.

Hailing from Hertfordshire, UK, Rachel Ashby - a 'Carnivore Coach' according to her Instagram bio - was introduced to the so-called ‘carnivore diet’ back in 2019. While skeptical at first, Rachel has claimed the diet had a ‘transformation in her mental health’ as well as visible positive effects on her appearance, including better skin and hair.

The 43-year-old, who’s the founder of Tallow Glow, a cosmetic brand using purified grass-fed cow fat for their moisturisers, might’ve found benefits in consuming meat and other animal products while forgetting about veggies and carbs, but experts have warned against the long-term effects of the ‘carnivore diet’.

According to the NHS, an excess of red meat can increase the likelihood of bowel cancer. It is recommended sticking to a balanced diet including fruits and vegetables, as well as physical exercise.

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As for Ashley, the carnivore influencer has talked UNILAD through the benefits she’s noticed since starting her meat-based diet.

Ashley has been consuming 5,000 calories of meat, butter and eggs since switching to the 'carnivore diet' in 2019. (Instagram/@carnivore.fitness)

“The biggest benefit has been the transformation in my mental health,” she said. "Before carnivore, I suffered from severe depression and anxiety. I would make lots of plans and then cancel all of them, and I rarely left the house.”

She says she is ‘now completely different’.

“I feel comfortable going into studios, being filmed for podcasts, having my picture taken and sharing photographs online. I am confident, I make plans and I actually stick to them. That change alone has had an enormous impact on my life,” she continued.

Ashley claims the benefits of meat, butter and eggs on the daily extends to her physical health as well.

“Before carnivore, I struggled with exhaustion, inflammation, joint and knee pain, skin breakouts, thinning hair, weakness, repeated injuries and blackouts at the gym. I had also lost my menstrual cycle and felt cold all the time,” she recalled, saying these problems have now ‘resolved’.

“My skin cleared, my hair became thicker, my energy improved and my cycle returned. It is now regular, pain-free and cramp-free. I have had no knee pain for more than seven years, despite suffering with it regularly before,” she said.

Ashley claims her performance in the gym has also improved since going carnivore. (Instagram/@carnivore.fitness)

Ashley then spoke about how consuming meat and animal products has ‘reversed’ signs of ageing.

"I reversed a lot of the visible signs of ageing through my diet, and this improved even further with the addition of Tallow Glow, which is a completely natural moisturiser made from purified grass-fed cow fat, known as tallow,” she explained.

“Before changing my diet, my face looked sunken, my hair was thinning and I felt as though I was ageing rapidly. Now my face looks healthier, my skin is clear, my hair is thick and naturally free from grey, and people regularly assume I am much younger than I am.”

She said that her performance in the gym has also ‘improved dramatically’ as she can lift ‘heavier’ and train ‘for longer’.

“I don’t even experience DOMS, or delayed onset muscle soreness, the following day. I feel healthier, stronger and more physically capable now than I did when I was much younger,” she said.

If you’re wondering what negative side effects, if any, Ashley has experienced since switching to the carnivore diet, there is something that has impacting her negatively — and she blames it on ‘vegans online’.

“The only negative side effect I have experienced hasn’t come from the diet itself,” she said. “It has come from the abuse I receive from some vegans online.”