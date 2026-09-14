McDonald's CEO explains why adults are suddenly swapping Big Macs for Happy Meals
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McDonald's CEO explains why adults are suddenly swapping Big Macs for Happy Meals

The McDonald's CEO explained the fast food giant will continue to monitor 'behavior changes'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: John Keeble/Getty Images

Topics: McDonalds, Weight loss, Food and Drink

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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