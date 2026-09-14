Trump shares first renderings of controversial White House ballroom – but it's been branded 'tacky and ugly'

Donald Trump's latest reveal of what his greatly-anticipated White House ballroom will look like has sparked comments that's it's actually an eye sore.

Donald Trump’s audacious project was first announced to go ahead by the National Capital Planning Commission on March 5, after it had been approved by the US Commission of Fine Arts in February.

But just because the authorities in charge agreed, doesn't mean the public was in agreement with its erection.

In a Truth Social post around the same time, Trump proudly revealed to the world his plans, writing: "I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom."





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He said it would be 'completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!'

The POTUS added: "For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer! The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!"

Well, now that he's shown people what it'll actually look like, there's been a lot of ruckus on social media.

Trump once again took to Truth Social, where he wrote alongside three images depicting a gold and white mock-up of the ballroom: "First interior renderings of the magnificent new Ballroom at the White House. Massively expensive, but free of charge to the American Taxpayer — On budget, and ahead of schedule!"

The images have been called 'ugly' (TruthSocial/DonaldJTrump)

Unsurprisingly, the reactions to the ballroom have been varied, but some have hit out at the way it looks, with a user calling it 'tacky'.

They wrote of it on X: " Imagine thinking this is free to the taxpayer. Not surprisingly, it looks tacky and ugly."

Another user said: " How does this benefit those people who, through no fault of their own, have to live on Washington’s Streets."

Someone else wrote: " Yeah, right! When was anything from the government free, on budget, and on time…NEVER."

However, there were some who thought it was a great rendering, and under Trump's Truth Social Post, a commenter said: " Before President Trump WE🇺🇸 never had a leader who exquisitely built big beautiful anything at NO COST TO TAXPAYERS Simply amazing & wonderful."

Another X user wrote in support: "Excellent. Thank you. Much needed. The East Room has always been too small and an embarrassment when heads of state visit. Democrats are just mad because it's you. They care more about their TDS than the country. Proceed."

The argument surrounding whether the ballroom will cost the taxpayer began as soon as the plans for construction started.

Republicans had hoped to include $1 billion for White House security enhancements, which was partly linked to Trump's 90,000 sq ft space, as part of a larger immigration enforcement bill.

However, the Senate parliamentarian ruled in May that the funding is too broad to be included in the Republican budget bill.

In response, Democrats claimed they were trying to make taxpayers fund his plans, and Republicans alleged it was already being funded by private investors.

Regarding the backlash aimed toward the renderings, Davis Ingle, White House spokesperson, told UNILAD: “President Trump continues to implement long-overdue and necessary renovations to beautify the People’s House as we celebrate our great Nation’s 250th anniversary of independence. Thanks to the Builder-in-Chief, the White House will be properly glorified and remain in excellent condition for generations to come. Anyone who finds a problem with that clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains.”