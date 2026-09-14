Trump shares first renderings of controversial White House ballroom – but it's been branded 'tacky and ugly'
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Trump shares first renderings of controversial White House ballroom – but it's been branded 'tacky and ugly'

Donald Trump's ballroom has been getting mixed reactions since it was announced earlier this year

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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