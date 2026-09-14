Bill Clinton details reason CIA abandoned plan to 'take out' Osama Bin Laden before 9/11
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Bill Clinton details reason CIA abandoned plan to 'take out' Osama Bin Laden before 9/11

Bill Clinton has revealed the CIA had plans to assassinate Osama Bin Laden more than a decade before he died in 2011

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times

Topics: Terrorism, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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