New CIA files reveal Al-Qaeda warning sent to Bill Clinton years before 9/11 attack
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New CIA files reveal Al-Qaeda warning sent to Bill Clinton years before 9/11 attack

The release includes 71 reports dated from 1998 to the day after September 11, 2001

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: US News, Politics, Terrorism

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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