She was 26 when she was sent to stop the hijacked plane on 9/11 — now she’s speaking out
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She was 26 when she was sent to stop the hijacked plane on 9/11 — now she’s speaking out

Heather Penney was a 26-year-old F-16 pilot on the day terrorists hijacked four commercial planes in America

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: PBS News Hour

Topics: US News, History, Terrorism, Plane

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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