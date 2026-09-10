How Lindsay Clancy could be declared not guilty and go free despite hung jury as next court date revealed
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How Lindsay Clancy could be declared not guilty and go free despite hung jury as next court date revealed

Lindsay Clancy's case was declared a mistrial last week

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Greg Derr/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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