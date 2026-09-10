Juror in Lindsay Clancy trial reveals what made her change her mind after thinking she was guilty

A juror in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has broken her silence about the moment her views shifted, claiming the 'personalities' of fellow jurors became clear during their heated deliberations.

Following six weeks of testimony from 85 different witnesses and deeply disturbing evidence, the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy was ultimately declared a 'mistrial'.

It was later reported that a lone holdout juror was responsible for the hung jury, but another juror has now come forward to defend him.

It's been noted that the jury didn’t begin deliberations as an 11-1 split in favour of a 'not guilty' verdict 'by reason of insanity', but that most jurors ultimately acknowledged they had 'reasonable doubt' over whether Clancy was guilty of murder.

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The foreperson of the jury, a retired school teacher, even claimed that she was halfway through filling out the verdict sheets when the holdout juror said: "I'm still not going to say that she's not guilty by reason of insanity."

It remains unclear whether Clancy will stand trial again. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

But now speaking anonymously with WBZ-TV, juror no 5 has defended him, as she said: "He was not the only one that was unwilling to see things from the other side."

She also opened up about why she ultimately changed her mind in the end.

"Eventually I just felt like the only way to get justice for Cora, Dawson and Callan, and Patrick [Clancy] and her parents and anyone else that was close to this was to get her the help that she desperately needed - and there’s no way she’s getting that help in prison."

The juror requested to remain anonymous. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The jury in the historic case was made up on nine women and three men, a ratio which was heavily debated by those watching in anticipation around the world.

The female juror who spoke out admitted that she initially leaned guilty, and to some degree still 'believes' that Clancy is, but noted that there were numerous 'big personalities' working on the case.

"Maybe I still believe that in a certain way," she said.

"The majority of the people, it doesn’t matter what side it was on, was very firm in their like stance and their beliefs kind of from the beginning," she said.

And she added: "The stand-alone juror was not the only one that was unwilling to see things from the other side. So, I’m going to kind of defend that individual in a sense. There were some big personalities in that room. But at the end of the day, I feel like it just came down to an inability to kind of move past your convictions."