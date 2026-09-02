Woman, 56, arrested outside Lindsay Clancy trial after alleged juror intimidation
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Woman, 56, arrested outside Lindsay Clancy trial after alleged juror intimidation

It comes as the jury told the judge they were deadlocked after four days of deliberations

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: CourtTV via YouTube

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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