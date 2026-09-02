Woman, 56, arrested outside Lindsay Clancy trial after alleged juror intimidation

A 56-year-old woman has been arrested after she was allegedly caught photographing jurors outside the Lindsay Clancy trial.

Dawn Light, from Sutton, Massachusetts, was charged with one count of intimidation of a witness, jurors, or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson has confirmed to various outlets including WCVB.

Light was put in handcuffs at approximately 3:40pm outside the Plymouth Superior Court on Tuesday (September 1), though police did not specifically confirm it was related to Clancy's trial.

CBS Boston reporter Kristin Rex wrote on X of the incident: "Sources tell me someone (who is not a media member) was arrested outside Plymouth Superior Court this afternoon, accused of filming jurors in Lindsay Clancy’s trial. Jurors allegedly saw the filming happening."

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While there is no specific rule prohibiting photos being taken outside a courtroom in Massachusetts, there is a state law that bans the 'intimidation of witnesses, jurors and persons furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings'.

Reporters outside Plymouth Superior Court (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The suspect is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, which comes as the jury in the Clancy trial was left in deadlock.

Clancy is on trial after being charged with three counts of first-degree murder after the deaths of her three young children in the basement of their family home in Massachusetts in 2023.

While Clancy doesn't dispute killing Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months, her lawyers argue she was dealing with postpartum psychosis at the time, so could not distinguish right from wrong.

On the other hand, the prosecution has argued Clancy did know right from wrong and that the killings were an intentional act.

On Tuesday, Judge William Sullivan instructed the jury to go back and continue deliberations.

Addressing the jury, he said: "I know that this was a long trial.

"I know there were over 80 witnesses, over 300 exhibits, but because of that, I’m going to ask you to go back out, keeping in mind all the instructions that I gave you. To go out and to continue your deliberations at this time."

Jurors can't decide on a verdict for the Lindsay Clancy trial (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The jurors have five options before them: not guilty, not guilty by reason of insanity, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and manslaughter.

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, said his client was 'very scared' and 'nervous' as she awaits the verdict.

He also claimed that he has 'really strong faith' in the jury - which is made up of nine women and three men.

Timeline of Lindsay Clancy case

May 2022

Lindsay gives birth to her third child, Callan.

She’s open about her postpartum struggles with her other two kids on social media. Six weeks after Callan’s birth, she posts that she’s feeling ‘dialed in’ while focusing on exercise, nutrition, and mindset, and ‘it has made all the difference’.

September 2022

As the end of her maternity leave nears, Lindsay, who works as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, starts to experience anxiety about returning to work.

She visits two different psychiatrists and receives a diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder.

Lindsay is prescribed several different psychiatric medications.

October 2022

According to court docs, she writes in a note on her phone: “I think I sort of resent my other children because they prevent me from treating Cal like my first baby. And I know that’s not fair to them. I know that. I was feeling so depressed last evening when Cora and Dawson came home from school, I know it runs off on them, so we had a pretty rough evening, I want to feel love and connection with all my kids.”

December 2022

Lindsay undergoes an evaluation at the Women and Infants Hospital Center for Women’s Behavioral Health. She is not diagnosed with postpartum depression, prosecutors say.

Lindsay’s husband Patrick tells police she is having suicidal thoughts and thoughts of harming their children, according to his testimony in court.

1-5 January, 2023

Lindsay admits herself to McLean Hospital for psychiatric treatment. She is discharged after five days as clinicians do not believe she poses an imminent danger to herself or others, prosecutors say.

22 January, 2023

Lindsay, Patrick, Cora and Dawson have dinner at family friend Kyle Carney’s home. Kyle later tells police that Lindsay ‘seemed fairly normal’.

23 January, 2023

According to prosecutors, Lindsay pens a note on her phone which says she has ‘a touch of postpartum anxiety’ about going back to work.

24 January, 2023

Prosecutors allege the following took place this day:

Morning: Lindsay takes Cora to a scheduled pediatrician appointment. After returning home, they play in the snow with Dawson. She sends photos of the kids to Patrick and her mom.

4:02pm: Lindsay searches for ‘kids Miralax’ (a laxative) on her phone, and 11 minutes later looks up ‘take out 3v’, referring to restaurant ThreeV in Plymouth. She uses Apple Maps to calculate how long it would take to drive from the family’s home to ThreeV.

4:47pm: Lindsay rings a CVS in Kingston to ask if they have any Miralax in stock. A manager tells her they don’t, but they do have similar medications.

The manager later tells authorities that she did not slur her words or sound impaired during the call.

4:35pm: Lindsay texts Patrick, who is working from home: “Any chance you want to do takeout from 3V … I didn’t cook anything … It’s been a long day.”

Patrick says yes, and Lindsay asks him to ‘check the menu when you can’.

5:10pm: Lindsay calls ThreeV to place the order.

5:15pm: Lindsay allegedly texts Patrick: “Pedialax liquid stool softener.” He then leaves to pick up the medication.

5:33pm: When Patrick arrives at CVS, he rings Lindsay, but she doesn’t pick up. She rings back one minute later and confirms the medication.

5:54pm: Patrick gets to ThreeV, pays for the food and leaves.

6:09pm: Patrick returns home. “The first thing he noticed was the silence,” prosecutors say. “He did not see or hear the defendant or the children.”

Patrick calls for his wife but gets no response. He discovers their second-floor bedroom is locked. Patrick eventually manages to get in the room but sees blood on the floor. He runs outside and finds Lindsay lying on the ground, according to prosecutors.

6:11pm: Prosecutors say that Patrick rings 911 and Lindsay is saying: “I tried to kill myself.”

He is then said to ask Lindsay: “Where are the kids?” She responds: “In the basement.”

While on the call, Patrick goes down to the basement and is heard ‘screaming in agony’,

Cora and Callan are discovered on the floor of the den. Dawson is found in his dad’s home office.

When officers arrive at the scene, Patrick alleges: “She killed the kids.”

Lindsay is taken to hospital, where she is treated for injuries that leave her paralysed below the waist. The three children are also rushed to hospital.

7:28pm: Cora and Dawson are pronounced dead. Callan is medically flown to another children’s hospital.

25 January, 2023

Police issue Lindsay an arrest warrant, charging her with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

27 January, 2023

Callan is pronounced dead at 11.18am.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague, Lindsay later wakes up and uses a whiteboard to ask: “Do I need an attorney?”

6 February, 2023

While in the presence of a psychologist hired by her lawyer, Lindsay calls Patrick and tells him she had a ‘moment of psychosis’ and heard ‘a man’s voice telling her to kill the kids and kill herself’ after he left on January 24.

7 February, 2023

On the day of her arraignment, Lindsay’s attorney says that she’s still suicidal. She pleads not guilty to three counts of murder.

October 2024

Patrick asks the public to forgive Lindsay, telling The New Yorker: “I wasn’t married to a monster - I was married to someone who got sick.”

January 2026

Lindsay and Patrick file a civil lawsuit, accusing medical providers of not properly diagnosing, treating and monitoring her for a ‘severe postpartum psychiatric condition’.

9 July, 2026

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the three counts of strangulation would be subsumed into the murder charges.

27 July, 2026

Lindsay’s murder trial begins.