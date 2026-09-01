Man accused of scamming 26 women out of $1.3 million as fake football player in elaborate scheme
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Man accused of scamming 26 women out of $1.3 million as fake football player in elaborate scheme

He allegedly posed as an NFL star and used a fake financial adviser to win victims' trust

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@2bcontinued_4

Topics: Crime, NFL, Social Media, True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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