Daughter who went to check on dad outraged to find his nurse now living in his home saying he was dead

A self-proclaimed 'daddy's girl' has opened up about the horror of returning home to visit her dad, only to be ruthlessly told through a Ring Doorbell by his nurse that he was dead and had signed over the house to her.

As Nora Rowland was attempting to come to terms with the news that her 75-year-old dad, Robert, had died just days before her visit, his carer, Sarah Smalls, called the cops on her for trespassing at the property in South Carolina.

Speaking about her close relationship with her father, she told WMBF News: "My dad was always a daddy’s girl type thing, so it was always me and him throughout my whole life. We FaceTimed every week."

However, the Maryland resident became extremely worried when she didn't hear back from her dad on Father's Day, so she drove down to his Conway home to check in, only to discover a newly installed doorbell camera.

Advert

Smalls, who started caring for Robert in March 2024 through Griswold Home Care, suddenly answered.

Rowland recalled Smalls saying: "This isn’t the way that I wanted to tell you, but your dad died, and there’s a bunch of other stuff I have to tell you too. Just wait there."

Learning her dad was dead, a panicking Rowland climbed through an unlocked window.

“I go in there, and I see everything is different,” Rowland stated.

“She had put up all these random photographs of people I’d never seen before. The walls are painted this god-awful highlighter orange.”

When the nurse returned, she accused the grieving daughter of breaking in and that's when she dialed 911.

Smalls presented responding officers with a quitclaim deed to prove the house was now in her name.

“I’m walking out of the house expecting them to come and help, and they put me and my partner in handcuffs immediately,” Rowland said.

“I just kept saying, ‘I don’t know what’s going on; this is my dad’s house. My dad is dead.'”

Police footage captured a concerned neighbor explaining his own worries regarding the late Robert and his caregiver.

Nora Rowland discovered over a Ring Doorbell that her dad had died just days before and signed the house over to his carer (YouTube/Inside Edition)

“She [Smalls] was allegedly coming here during the day and taking care of him, and one day she started moving furniture out, and he disappeared,” the neighbor claimed.

“She was only in here a very short time, and Bob, he was not within his wits at all. You could’ve talked him into just about anything."

He added: "I even called senior services and asked them to look into it.”

Documents showed Smalls was mysteriously named Robert's power of attorney in April, and the home was transferred into her name for as little as $5.

Bank statements also revealed suspicious money transfers directly to Smalls, including multiple transactions made after he died.

Tragically, Robert was suffering from Parkinson's disease as well as a brain injury leading up to his death.

“It’s so easy for them to get taken advantage of,” his daughter warned.

“He was a nice man; he would never think that someone could do this to him. I really can’t emphasize enough how many other people could easily get taken advantage of like this.”