Daughter who went to check on dad outraged to find his nurse now living in his home saying he was dead
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Daughter who went to check on dad outraged to find his nurse now living in his home saying he was dead

Nora Rowland discovered over a Ring Doorbell that her dad had died just days before she visited and he signed the house over to his carer

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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