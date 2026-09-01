Healthy man, 36, dies after seizure during workout as family issue warning over hidden condition
Home>News>Health

Healthy man, 36, dies after seizure during workout as family issue warning over hidden condition

Stuart Grant's liver and kidneys went on to save three strangers after a hidden brain condition struck

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: