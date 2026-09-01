Female runner speaks out after male athlete accidentally trips her and overtakes her in 10K race
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Female runner speaks out after male athlete accidentally trips her and overtakes her in 10K race

Tayla Kavanagh could be seen hitting the pavement at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10K on August 30

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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