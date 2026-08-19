Hayden Panettiere’s estranged mom called out for comments on her daughter's sudden death

A CBS reporter has hit out at Hayden Panettiere’s estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, after the statement she released following the tragic death of her daughter, aged 36.

Gayle King has slammed the 70-year-old, calling out the comments she made following her daughter’s passing on Sunday (August 16).

Speaking on CBS Mornings, the broadcaster said: "You know, guys, you read this and all I think is 'Thanks, Mom, for nothing'."

"It makes me so sad that, of the opportunity that you have after your daughter’s death, that’s what you choose to leave us with."

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The Ice Princess star had been open about the complicated relationship she had with her mother, previously noting that the 'door was still open' for the two to rekindle.

Following the death of the 36-year-old, Vogel told NBC: "I think it becomes very difficult to be true to yourself and I think Hayden sadly lost her way and I wish it were different.

Hayden Panettiere previously said the 'door was open' for the pair to rekindle their relationship (Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images)

"I wish she had stayed true to herself because she had many incredible attributes."

She added: "I just feel that she’s with her brother and they’re at peace."

Panettiere’s 28-year-old brother Jansen died in 2023, after suffering from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Journalist Vladimir Duthiers, who appeared alongside King on the CBS show, added: "I mean, Hayden Panettiere spent years publicly acknowledging her own failures, her own struggles.

"She cannot respond now, and for her mother to use these days after Hayden’s death to just remind the world just how much trauma she caused, it’s unseemly."

Gayle King called out the comments on CBS Mornings (CBS)

King chimed in: "When she was here, she told us it was a very complicated relationship with her mom and that it was still a work in progress. And you hear stuff like that and you realize, it was very much still in progress."

Admitting that it 'makes her so sad', she continued: "The opportunity that you have after your daughter’s death, that’s what you choose to leave us with."

In May this year, Vogel announced via Page Six that she had decided to go 'no-contact' with her daughter, following '20 years of trauma'.

She said: "As many parents of entertainment children know, we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose.

Lesley Vogel released a statement two days after the announcement of her daughter's death (Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

"No parent hopes for this scenario; we want our children to be the best of themselves and live a peaceful, joyful life!"

The mom added: "Sadly, this is out of our control. You cannot save someone who does not want to be saved."

Panettiere was found unresponsive at a Greenville apartment complex, where emergency services attempted to save her life.

In a statement issued to the BBC earlier this week (August 17), the Greenville County Coroner's Office, which is investigating the death of Panettiere, noted that emergency services were called to an address on Sunday for a woman in cardiac arrest, but resuscitation efforts 'were unsuccessful'.

They added: "At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death. The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies."

Stars share tributes to Hayden Panettiere

Viola Davis

They worked together on several projects (Evan Agostini/Getty Images for TFF)

Davis, who starred alongside Panettiere in the likes of The Architect (2006) and Custody (2016), penned: “What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming.

“I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden.

“Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name....”

Solange Knowles

Hayden and Solange starred in Bring it On: All or Nothing (Universal)

Panettiere's Bring it On co-star wrote: "Rest in peace hayden. In peace, because you are so deserving of it

"We had so many parallels in our lives, and the world watched us so courageously live in your radical truth telling your story, we watched your endless quest for vulnerability, and healing.

"I salute your journey and i honor the work we created together that became something that really means something to people…reaching people we couldn’t have ever imagined at the time, as two young girls, trying to keep looking to the light.

"The light surrounds you now. Rest easy hayden."

Bethany Joy Lenz

The One Tree Hill star posted a lengthy statement (Instagram/@msbethanyjoylenz)

In an emotional tribute, Panettiere’s Guiding Light co-star Joy Lenz wrote: “There is nothing that posting pictures on the internet can do. I avoid it usually in moments like this. But Im here with my head in my hands and I don’t know what else to do in aside from praying for her soul, which I have done and will continue.”

Admitting she's 'crushed', the actress continued: “I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between Guiding Light blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else’s. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera. And she’d sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play.

“We’d connect on and off over the years, like the cousin in the family reunion who got famous and life moved her away—but I always felt such joy seeing her when we were lucky enough to cross paths. We’d make a pact to talk soon. Lunch. Dinner. Somewhere we could curl up into a corner—but we never quite made it happen. I mostly stayed up to date through mutual friends.

“I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surround by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”

Joy Lenz concluded: “These are moments of how I knew you, in glimpses over 26 years. I don’t know how to process this. I am praying for you to know the peace of God now and always.”

Selma Blair

Commenting underneath Panettiere’s final Instagram post, Blair said: “I love you. Don't be gone. Please.”

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has also spoken out (Instagram/@emmaroberts)

Paying tribute to her Scream 4 (2011) co-star, Roberts penned: “Rest in peace my sweet friend. you are so loved and you will be forever missed.”

Kim Cattrall

They worked together on the teen comedy-drama (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” Cattrall, who starred as Panettiere’s onscreen mum in Ice Princess (2005), shared. “Gone far too soon.”

Masi Oka

In a heartfelt message to his Heroes co-star, Oka wrote on X: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I’ll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her years and now gone too soon…

“My heart goes out to her family and everyone who loved her. Rest in peace, Hayden.”

Jenna Ortega

The actress said it was a 'devastating loss' (Instagram/@jennaortega)

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ortega - who worked with Panettiere on Scream VI (2023) - said: “This is such a devastating loss. Rest well.”

Melissa Barrera

Fellow Scream VI star Barrera also paid tribute, saying: “Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Jay Shetty

Shetty, who welcomed Panettiere on his On Purpose podcast just months ago, commented: “I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year.

"My love and condolences to her family and fans.”