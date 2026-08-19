Hayden Panettiere’s estranged mom called out for comments on her daughter's sudden death
Home>Celebrity

breaking

Hayden Panettiere’s estranged mom called out for comments on her daughter's sudden death

Panettiere had been open about their complicated relationship

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, US News, Celebrity, Social Media

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: