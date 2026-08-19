Hayden Panettiere's final project revealed after her death aged 36
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Hayden Panettiere's final project revealed after her death aged 36

It was filmed just weeks before her passing

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Mike Windle/WireImage

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Animal Cruelty, Animals, Social Media

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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